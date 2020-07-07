When will order be restored at Sadarghat?

According to the report of Prothom Alo published on Saturday, 23 people were killed in a boat accident at Sadarghat thana in Dhaka in 2019 and 13 in 2016. And 37 people have died in the first six months of this year, 34 of whom were passengers of the launch Morning Bird that sank last Monday.

The accident took place when a large vessel named Mayur-2 hit Morning Bird from behind. However, not all accidents are recorded in the BIWTA register, especially those who drown in launches, sand-carrying trawlers and ships or in small boats at night and whose bodies float away after a couple of days. Nobody even knows how they died.