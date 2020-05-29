Western brands that ‘exploit’ Bangladesh garments suppliers face blacklisting

Bangladeshi manufacturers said on Wednesday that they would blacklist Western fashion brands that “exploit” them by failing to pay their bills due to the new coronavirus crisis, days after threatening to sue a major British retailer over its debts.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has written to British billionaire Philip Day’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) group asking it to pay by Friday for clothes shipped before 25 March.

“BGMEA has taken the stand of blacklisting specific buyers and have begun with EWM,” said Rubana Huq, president of the BGMEA, the country’s largest trade group for garment factory owners, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on WhatsApp.