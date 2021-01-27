West Indies’ Roach aims to regroup in Bangladesh Tests

Experienced West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach said on Tuesday they were expecting to perform much better in the Test series against Bangladesh after a 3-0 mauling in the one-day international series.

The West Indies were forced to field an inexperienced squad in the ODIs, handing nine players a debut while suffering a trio of lopsided defeats.

Roach, who has played 60 Test matches, will provide some veteran leadership in the Test squad, with only five players retained from the group selected for the ODIs.

“The one-day series didn’t go as we’d have liked,” Roach told reporters in a virtual press conference in Chittagong.