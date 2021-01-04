‘We hope India will honour the contract’

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government expects Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India on time.

He said this in a briefing today at the secretariat. Yesterday, the Indian government imposed ban on exporting vaccines until meeting domestic demands.

“We have heard about the embargo on exporting vaccines. We are communicating through the foreign ministry; we have also talked to the Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh. We hope the contract with SII will not be hampered and we will get vaccines as per the contract.”

Asked when Bangladesh will get the vaccines after Indian government put an embargo, he said, “It cannot be said firmly… We were sure even yesterday that we will get vaccines. Today we heard the Indian government has imposed ban on vaccine export.”

He hoped India will honour the contract.

On November 5 last year, the health ministry signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd to collect three crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Serum.

Speaking at the same briefing, the health secretary Abdul Mannan, however, said there was no reason to worry. “The vaccines will reach in time.”