‘We have lack of coordination in flood management’

Floods occur in different countries including USA, Australia and China. But they can prevent the man-made reasons of flood. Apart from natural causes, there are some man-made reasons for the deterioration of flood situation. The construction of infrastructure obstructing the natural flow of river is one such reason. Those countries have strict law prohibiting such man-made reasons of flood and proper state management to implement those laws. They also have adequate resources and trained manpower to face natural disasters. If you consider the incident of bush fire in Australia, you can see they quickly evacuated the people from the affected areas. Volunteers rushed in with required equipment to dose the fire. The government and people stood by the affected people.