‘We did the hard yards but failed to put up a show’

Bangladesh lost the third and the final T20I by 65 runs after the game was reduced to 10-over-a-side following persistent pouring at Eden Park in Auckland today. The Tigers were bundled out for a meagre 76 in 9.3 overs while in chase of a daunting 141 for four.

And, unsurprisingly, Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad could not find any positives to take out of such a game.

“When you get bowled out for 70 odd runs, there is not pretty much something to take out of it. We have not played our best cricket during the series,” said Mahmudullah, who missed today’s game due to a strained left thigh that he picked up in the second T20I in Napier, at the post-match press conference today.

Mahmudullah also reiterated that despite having proper preparation leading up to the series, the Tigers failed to put up a show throughout the tour.

“We came here early and prepared ourselves. We had a good [five-day] camp in Queenstown. The boys were working hard, hitting the gym, putting in the hard yards but we did not put up a show [during the matches]. So, it is quite disappointing,” Mahmudullah continued.

With this convincing win, the Kiwis, who had already won the previous three-match ODI series 3-0, ensured a clean series sweep in the three-match T20I series too. They also extended their home winning streak to 32-0 across formats against the Tigers in their backyard.

“We will try to forget this series. We came here to achieve something as we could not achieve anything for so many years here [in New Zealand]. We have been touring [New Zealand] the last few years but have not won a game here. We were very much up for the contest but I think probably we did not make it up to us,” Mahmudullah concluded.