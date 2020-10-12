WB’s growth projection not consistent with Bangladesh economic recovery: Minister

The Washington-based lending agency projected that the Bangladesh’s GDP growth would likely to be 1.6 per cent in the current fiscal year (FY21) and 3.4 per cent in the next fiscal year (FY22).

Kamal said whatever the World Bank is saying about the country’s current growth status is not new as they have been revealing such numbers since there has been slowdown in the economy due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “They (WB) are still stuck in the same position (regarding projection),” he added.

The finance minister mentioned that despite enough pressure on the health and pandemic operations management, the timely and appropriate stimulus packages of the government alongside social safety measures have strengthened the economy while basic services and goods have also been ensured for the poor section of people.

Bangladesh is now in a very capable position in almost all areas including private and public investment, public expenditure, export earnings and inward remittance flow, he added.