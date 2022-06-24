Waterlogging in Chattogram city caused by haphazard project implementation

Four projects of Tk 110 billion in resolving the problem of waterlogging have been implemented in Chattogram city for the last four years. Even then, why has the suffering of waterlogging not alleviated?

An idea about the problem can got from the development project of Chaktai canal.

Chaktai canal can be called the ‘sorrow of Chattogram’ now. Through this development project, the authorities have only widened the drains slightly beside the road in a bid to increase the capacity of holding water. Maintenance that the Chaktai canal needs to remove surplus water is not being done. For instance, the bed of this canal filled with garbage, mud and sand needs to be cleaned to increase the capacity of holding water. But it hasn’t been done.

Apart from this, walls beside the canal are being raised without considering the level of water in the drain. As a result, the process of flowing water from drain to canal is being barred. Rather, the canal’s water is flowing into the drain, which is the reason why the surrounding areas of drain are being flooded. In many areas, drains have been clogged due to the dumping of garbage that causes more time to recede water from the canal than normal.