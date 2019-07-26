Water levels of Brahmaputra, Ghagot rise further in Gaibandha

Water levels of the Brahmaputra river and the Ghagot river rose further deteriorating the overall flood situation in Gaibandha and creating untold sufferings to the flood victims.

The officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board said water level of the Brahmaputra river rose by 10 cm in last 24 hours and was flowing 53 cm above its danger mark at Fulchharighat point of the district this morning at 6:00 am.

On the other hand, the Ghagot river also experienced rise by five cm during the period and was flowing 27 cm above its danger level at New Bridge Road point of the district town this morning at 6:00 am.

Additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat said around six lakh people of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari, Shaghata and Gobindaganj upazilas of the district have been marooned.

As many as 98,000 people have taken shelter at 190 schools, colleges and madrassas which are being used as flood shelter centers, he also said.

Apart from it, thousands of flood victims have taken shelter at the government embankments, higher places and relatives’ houses with domestic animals, poultry birds and other belongings, he added.

Deputy director of Department of Agriculture Extension Dr Sarder M Ferdous said standing crops including T-Aman seed bed, Aus paddy, summer vegetables, and betel-leaf orchard of 14,021 hectares of land had been damaged due to on-going flood.

District fisheries officer Abdud Dayan Dulu said fishes of TK 28.90 crore of 6290 ponds owned by 5100 farmers of the district had been washed away due to the flood.

To mitigate the sufferings of the flood victims, relief distribution activity by the district and the upazila administrations had also been intensified and it had been continuing for couples of weeks.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin told the BSS that 1380 tonnes of rice, TK 21 lakh and 6000 cartoons of dry food received from Relief and Disaster Management Ministry had been distributed to the flood hit people of the district so far.

TK two lakh to purchase fodder for cattle and same amount of money to purchase food for children were found from the ministry, the DC concluded.