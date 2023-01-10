Wasa MD’s houses in US: HC wants to know ACC’s progress on investigation

The High Court today sought an update on the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) investigation into two allegations against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan for purchasing 14 houses in the United States.

The court asked the ACC to inform about the progress within 15 days.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the verbal order on a suo moto (voluntary) move following a report published on Bangla daily Samakal on this issue.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan placed the news report before the HC bench for necessary directives.

Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that he already informed the HC order to the ACC.