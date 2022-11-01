Warrant issued against Tarique-Zubaida for political vendetta: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has termed the issuance of arrest warrants against party acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case as “political vengeance of the government”.

The BNP leader came up with the reaction in a press conference at BNP’s chairperson office in the capital’s Gulshan this (November 1, 2022) afternoon after a Dhaka court issued the arrest warrants against them.

“There is no base for the case in which the arrest warrants were issued against our party leader Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman. The Awami League government has filed these cases for political revenge. It is basically an attempt to keep them away from Bangladesh and politics,” he said.

“We strongly condemn the issuance of this arrest warrant and demand the immediate withdrawal of the arrest warrants and the cases,” added Fakhrul.

The BNP secretary general said “We all know that party ‘s leader Khaleda Zia has been kept under house arrest with false cases only because of political vengeance. Our acting chairman Tarique Rahman is being forced to stay abroad with false cases.”

Fakhrul said Tarique’s wife, who is not involved in politics at all, is a professional talented doctor. She has been made accused in the cases due to just being the bride of this (Zia) family and for political reasons.