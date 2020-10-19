Warner breaks Kohli’s record to score fastest 5,000 runs in IPL

Australian opener David Warner has shattered ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s record of scoring fastest 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Warner achieved the feat during SunRisers Hyderabad’s game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday which his side lost in the Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The left-handed Australian opener has so far scored 5,037 runs, including four hundreds and 46 half centuries, in 135 IPL innings.
His side SRH is currently placed at the fifth spot in the ongoing tournament, having won three games out of the nine they have played so far. They are next slated to take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.