Waiting for release for 13 years

The government is in a dilemma as to which country’s law will be followed in carrying out the sentence of Bangladeshi youth Badal Faraji, who was awarded life imprisonment in a murder case while traveling to India. The young man has not been released though he was brought to the country under prisoner exchange treaty two years ago. He is now lodged in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

The 31-year-old Badal Faraji went on a trip to India when he was 18 years of age. The murder in which he was convicted took place before he went there. He has been mentioned as innocent in the documents of several meetings of the home ministry of Bangladesh.

The problem is that the citizens, brought under the prisoner exchange treaty, has to serve his sentence after the extradition. According to the prisons department, Badal was sentenced to 14 years in prison under India’s penal code. According to the law of Bangladesh, the term of life imprisonment is 30 years. It is not clear as to which country’s law will be followed in this case.