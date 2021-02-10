Voters’ apathy poses a bad omen: Mahbub Talukdar

Election commissioner (EC) Mahbub Talukdar has said that the voters are turning away from voting recently and this is a bad omen for democracy.

The reasons behind this should be analysed and steps should be taken to change this trend.

Election commissioner Mahbub made the remarks while holding an online meeting with the officials concerned on the occasion of the election of 29 municipalities in Dhaka and Mymensingh division on Wednesday.

The election commissioner also expressed concerns over the growing polls violence and the incidents of breaching the electoral codes of conduct.

Addressing the election officials, Mahbub said, “I am so concerned about the growing polls violence and the breaching of the electoral codes of conduct. I do not understand why it is not possible to ensure a peaceful environment for election by exercising the immense power you hold. Besides, I would like to say, any kind of laxity in your duty will not be tolerated. We exercise zero tolerance policy in this regard.”