Vote or no vote, democracy cannot be taken for granted

Whether people could cast vote en masse, as was the case with the US presidential elections of 2020, or whether they could not exercise their franchise, as the media reports say about recent elections in Bangladesh, one thing has become clear – there is no way we could take democracy for granted. We could not hope that the political system, known to us as Democracy, is a so well-greased machine that it would run forever without any hitch if a country could achieve it once by any means. Just to be clear, not any political system is actually a so well-greased machine. Some of the people act from behind, as is the case with civic bodies, and some vociferously, like the political leaders and activists, to keep the system running, at least, and for its betterment to renew it as ever more inclusive.

But sometimes the opposite also could happen. Space shrinks, rights to expression gets truncated because of someone’s or a group of people’s vested interests. That person or the group erect a demon and present him or them to the people as the sole messiah. Sometimes, he or they bring forth an alternative, presenting that as if an object, rather lucrative and highly aspired.

In the first part of his book on the emergence of middle class in Bengal, Kamruddin Ahmed mentioned an incident: though the Nawab family of Dhaka would lead the Muslims of Dhaka in the British period, they did not take initiative to educate the people then. The reason was known when Abul Hussein published in 1921-22 a letter written by Khawaza Abdul Ghani to his son Khawaza Ahsanullah. Abdul Ghani advised his son to always remember that though the Dhakaites are not their subjects, they must treat them like so, for the sake of establishing the family’s leadership. If the people become educated and come to know the actual situation, the Nawab family would have to give up its dream of leadership.That’s why the father advised his son that he could help people with money every now and then but he must not establish schools to make the progenies of ‘their subjects’ educated. In short, Abdul Ghani advised his son Khawaza Ahsanullah to help people with material amenities but do not do something that would make them ‘equal’.