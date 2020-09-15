Virus restrictions threaten Asia economic recovery in 2021: ADB

Policy support packages announced to the end of August had reached a total of $3.6 trillion — about 15 per cent of regional GDP, the bank said.

China, where the virus first emerged late last year before morphing into a pandemic that has infected more than 29 million people worldwide, was one of the few economies to buck the downward trend in the region.

After successfully beating back the disease, the world’s second largest economy is forecast to grow 1.8 percent this year and 7.7 per cent in 2021, the bank said.

In contrast, India, which is one of the hardest hit countries in the world with over 4.8 million infections despite lengthy lockdowns, is expected to shrivel by nine percent in 2020 before expanding by eight per cent next year.

“The path and speed of economic recovery in regional economies will depend on many different factors, the most important of which is ability to control and contain the pandemic,” the ADB said.

Increased poverty

As regional economies contract this year the number of poor people will likely rise by at least 78 million, reversing a reduction in poverty over the past three to four years, according to the report.

Inflation however is expected to remain “muted” owing to depressed demand and lower oil prices, it said.

Another relative bright spot was trade. While the region’s exports had contracted, they had fared better than the rest of the world thanks to stronger demand for COVID-related health supplies and electronics.