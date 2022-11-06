Users failing to get access to Nagad app accounts

The users of Nagad today said they failed to get access to their account of the mobile financial service provider through the app.

Md Alamgir, a customer of Nagad, said he tried to get access to his Nagad account this evening to make a transaction but failed.

He said the app showed a message that reads: “App could not connect with server. Please check your internet connection and try again”.

“Although my mobile was connected to the internet, I tried several times. But the Nagad app showed the same message,” Alamgir added.

Through its verified Facebook page, Nagad also said the work for ‘system development’ is causing the ‘the temporary disruption’.

“We are working on developing the system to provide better service to the customers. We sincerely regret the temporary disruption caused by this. Nagad is committed to improving the quality of customer service. Network development will enable us to better serve our customers. Thanks for staying with Nagad,” the notice posted on its Facebook page at around 6pm today read.

“Something went wrong, please try again or contact customer care centre,” read a message while another customer tried to access to Nagad app at 7pm.

Nagad cannot be reached immediately for a comment.

The country’s second largest mobile financial service provider, Nagad now has over 6 crore customers.

Currently, apart from customers’ financial transactions, various government allowances are also distributed through Nagad.