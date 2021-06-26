US & Zionist Censorship: Search Analysis Reveals Huge Lying By Australia’s ABC

The World is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change but lying exacerbates the threat. US lackey Australia fervently supports nuclear terrorism, fossil fuel exploitation and US-backed and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel that is a major player in both these key threats to Humanity and the Biosphere. Search analysis reveals massive lying by Australia’s taxpayer-funded ABC news organization over these matters and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel.

Famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone famously opined that “Governments lie” and earnest American investigators have tried to quantitate the extent of this critical problem. Thus the US Center for Public Integrity found that the Bush Administration told 935 lies about Iraq between 9/11 (September 2001) and the invasion of Iraq (March 2003). More recently the Washington Post estimated that former US President Donald Trump had made 25,000 false or misleading assertions during his 4 year Administration. Professors Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky in their classic “Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media” (1988) exposed in great forensic detail how US Mainstream media (MSM) operate as propaganda agents for US governments.

About 80 years ago after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (December 1941) and the subsequent fall of Singapore (February 1942), my country, Australia, rapidly shifted from fervent allegiance to the British Empire to unquestioning allegiance to the American Empire. Australia is party to the ANZUS Treaty (the Australia New Zealand and US Security Treaty; New Zealand was partially suspended for objecting to nuclear-armed US warships in its waters). Thus Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation. Australia also belongs to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing Club (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) and cravenly permits the US to share bulk intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel.

The sine qua non of Australian public life is craven loyalty to the US as expressed by the Vietnam War era Australian warmonger slogan of “All the way with the USA”. After Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons by 1967 and the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) and thence of his brother Robert Kennedy, the US transmuted from strong support of Apartheid Israel to fervent support. The sine qua non of US public life is fervent support for Apartheid Israel. Indeed, notwithstanding the fact that only 2% of Americans are Jewish, 30% of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet are Jewish Zionists, with the remainder being Christian Zionists (albeit not Evangelical Christian Zionists). US lackey Australia adopted the fervent pro-Zionism of the US. The media empire of US citizen Rupert Murdoch has about 70% of Australian daily newspaper readership, and Australia has become a Murdochracy, Plutocracy, Kleptocracy, Corporatocracy, Lobbyocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money buys people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes and hence more political power and more private profit.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the mendacious, American-loyalist, Zionist-beholden, and UK government-beholden UK BBC. The ABC is similarly US-, Zionist- and government-beholden but contemptibly hides its craven support for the serial war criminal and genocidally racist US, US Alliance and Apartheid Israel with a dishonestly-applied veneer of otherwise extremely laudable support for progressive causes such as the human rights of women, the disabled, gay people, refugees and Indigenous Australians. I endlessly and futilely shout at the ABC reportage on my TV and radio “What about the Palestinians?” Silence is complicity. The war- and racism- complicit ABC has been very successful at this double game to the extent that the Murdoch-dominated MSM have been able to entrench the utterly false but popular Australian opinion that the ABC is “Leftist”.

Put simply, the ABC lies by omission and does so on a massive scale that is contrary to the Australian national interest but supportive of several serial war criminal and grossly human rights abusive rogue states, notably the US, the UK and Apartheid Israel. In vain former conservative Australian PM Malcolm Fraser opined that “Slavish devotion to the US [is] a foreign policy folly for Australia”. The Australian ABC and the Australian MSM in general have blindly followed the US line and have now managed to whip up massive Australian Sinophobia against China, Australia’s leading trading partner, notwithstanding huge economic costs totalling scores of billions of dollars to Australia from China reprisals. Australian politicians, MSM and the ABC “megaphone” an asserted “China threat” to Australia and our region but ignore the “public” historical realities that China has only significantly invaded and occupied 2 neighbouring countries in the last 1,500 years (Tibet and Xinjiang). In stark contrast, in over 230 years as UK or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries. Indeed the US-beholden ABC resolutely hides evidence for further Australian involvements as US lackeys in insurrections in Indonesia (1960s; US-backed Islamist revolts), Cambodia (1970; CIA-linked deposing of Prince Sihanouk), Chile (1973; overthrow of the democratically-elected Chilean Allende Government) and Fiji (1987 Coups). Apartheid Israel was involved in both the 1987 and 2000 Fiji Coups in what Australia regards as its own South Pacific “patch”.

The Australian ABC has an appalling record of hiding US, UK and Apartheid Israeli war criminality through massive lying by omission and endless propaganda about the moral superiority of “Western democracies”. However as exampled below, the ABC has a Search function ( see https://search-beta.abc.net.au/index.html?siteTitle=news#/ ) that provides a rapid means of assessing and exposing ABC lying by omission and lying by commission.

(1). Some war criminal and climate criminal realities largely or totally ignored by the US- and Zionist-subverted Australian ABC.

There are over 15 million Palestinians comprising 8 million Exiled Palestinians (excluded from the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for thousands of years; about 10% of the world’s 80 million refugees), 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (highly abusively imprisoned under invader guns without charge or trial in the impoverished, blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp or in ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes; excluded from all 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and from voting for the government ruling them i.e. subject to Apartheid), and 1.9 million Israeli Palestinians (able to vote but as Third Class citizens subject to over 60 race-based, Nazi-style discriminatory laws).

Despite an ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Indigenous Palestinians killed by violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914 for oil and hegemony; 800,000 Palestinians expelled in the 1948 Nakba and another 400,000 expelled in 1967 Naksa), presently 7.1 million Semitic Indigenous Palestinians (about 50% children and about 75% women and children) represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel but are highly abusively ruled by the overwhelmingly non-Semitic, Ashkenazim-dominated 6.8 million Jewish Israelis who are merely 48% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel.

Zionism is genocidal racism, anti-Arab anti-Semitism, and Nazism without gas chambers but with 90-400 nuclear weapons, biological weapons and chemical weapons. 90% of Palestine has been ethnically cleansed, and the Israelis presently oppose a Palestinian State and concede only 4.4% of Palestine for any hypothetical future Palestinian “state”. The Palestinian Genocide is part of a US-imposed post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, and from war-imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000) (see my book Gideon Polya, “US-imposed, post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, 2020: https://www.amazon.com.au/US-Imposed-Post-9-Muslim-Holocaust-Genocide/dp/8793987048 ).

Under the war criminal and climate criminal Coalition, Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid, a crime condemned by numerous International Conventions. Apartheid Israel grossly violates about 15 International Conventions, most notably the Genocide Convention and the Fourth Geneva Convention. Both the Australian Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition support the Definition of antisemitism by the overwhelmingly European, NATO member, and nuclear terrorist International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) that is egregiously mendacious, genocidally racist, anti-Arab anti-Semitic (it falsely defames a huge body of Arab critics of Apartheid Israel), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (it falsely defames a large number of anti-racist Jewish critics of Israeli crimes), and egregiously holocaust-denying (it falsely admits of only 1 holocaust to the exclusion of over 60 other holocausts and genocides).

As a UK lackey and thence a US lackey, Australia has invaded 85 countries pre- and post-Federation, with 30 of these invasions being genocidal. Qualitatively, the Australian Aboriginal Genocide was the worst genocide in history (2 million Indigenous Australians killed by violence, 0.1 million, and by dispossession, deprivation and disease, and the elimination of up to 600 Indigenous languages and dialects). Quantitatively, the British-imposed and Australia-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons in Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Assam) was one of the worst in human history but was exceeded by the WW2 Chinese Holocaust” (35-40 million killed), and the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed) of which the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed) was a part.

It gets worse. Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality, is worst among Developed Countries for climate change policy, ecocide, speciescide and coral reef destruction, and leads the world in exports of coal and gas (at 3% gas leakage, using gas is worse greenhouse gas (GHG)-wise than exploiting coal). Unless urgent requisite action is taken, a worsening, Australia-complicit Climate Genocide will kill 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 1 billion people (see my book Gideon Polya, “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions”, 2021: https://www.amazon.com.au/CLIMATE-CRISIS-GENOCIDE-SOLUTIONS/dp/8793987285 ).

The Australian ABC (the Australian equivalent of the mendacious UK BBC) grossly violates its charter-defined legal obligation for truthful and unbiased reportage in the Australian national interest. A Zionist-infested, Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted ABC has an appalling record of lying by omission that is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter can at least permit public refutation and public debate. For the same reason “genocide-ignoring” and “holocaust-ignoring” are far, far worse than repugnant genocide-denial and holocaust-denial.

(2). Massive ABC lying by omission revealed by “Searching the ABC”.

Search the Australian ABC for the following terms and you get the following not necessarily pertinent results (numbers in brackets): “Occupied Palestinians” (1), “Palestinian Israelis” (4), “Palestinian Genocide” (0), “Apartheid Israel” (2), “Israeli Apartheid” (4), “Israeli nuclear weapons” (1), “nuclear terrorist” (5), “Israeli Palestinians” (3), “Israeli subjects” (0), “exiled Palestinians” (2), “anti-Arab anti-Semitism” (3), “Aboriginal Genocide” (1), “non-state terrorism” (0), “Muslim Holocaust” (1), “Muslim Genocide” (0), “Bengali Holocaust”(2), “Bengal Famine” (1), “gas is dirty” (0), “gas is not clean” (1), ”gas is cleaner” (6), “Israeli gas” (3), “non-semitic jews” (0), and “Khazars” (5) (the politically dominant Ashkenazi Jews are not Semitic and descend from Southern Russia Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism; I am largely of Ashkenazi Jewish origin but DNA analysis reveals zero Middle Eastern contribution).

Search the Australian ABC for the following terms and one gets the following results (in brackets) that on inspection are revealed to conform to a highly selective, climate criminal, US- and Zionist-beholden Mainstream Australian “narrative”: “clean gas” (4,521), “clean coal” (3,358), “clean hydrogen” (228), “climate criminal” (350), “climate genocide” (63), “genocide” (1,927), “Israelis” (2,174), “holocaust” (1,126), “The Holocaust” (1,126), “anti-Semitism” (367), “Tongans” (901), “Papuans” (663), “Fijians” (517), “Samoans” (225), “Uyghurs” (201), “Uighurs” (278), “Rwandan Genocide” (320), “Myanmar Genocide” (111), “Rohingyan Genocide” (100), “Jewish Holocaust”(49), “Zionists” (101), “Zionism” (60), “Armenian Genocide” (86), “Indian Genocide” (85), “forgotten genocide” (43), “forgotten holocaust” (35), “Tamil Genocide” (40), “Bosnian Genocide” (3), “lying by omission” (41), “existential threats” (17), “Iranian nuclear weapons (15), “China threat” (39), “anti-racist Jews” (8), “anti-racist Jewish” (14), and “anti-Jewish anti-Semitism” (28).

The standout falsehoods of the ABC from this analysis are (a) the “disappearance” of the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians, the Palestinian Genocide and Apartheid Israel (in keeping with over a century of openly genocidal assertions by genocidally racist Zionist leaders from Theodor Herzl to Benjamin Netanyahu), (b) resolute ignoring of all but half a dozen genocides, (c) ignoring of the key existential threats to Humanity and the Biosphere from nuclear terrorists and climate criminals, and (d) promulgation of utterly false and indeed terracidal assertions that coal, gas and hydrogen are “clean” energy sources (the Coalition plans to generate falsely asserted “clean hydrogen” from dirty coal and dirtier gas). Many Australian children get information from the self-assertedly “trusted” ABC but lying to children is utterly unforgivable intellectual child abuse.

Zionist-subverted, climate criminal Australia and its mendacious ABC urgently require de-Nazification. I sent a 25,000-word and 235-reference critique of Australian trade with Apartheid Israel to an Inquiry being conducted by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) which kindly published my Submission (see https://www.dfat.gov.au/trade/engage/feasibility-study-strengthening-trade-and-investment-israel-submissions#received ). My Submission (see Gideon Polya, “Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”, Subversion of Australia, 15 April 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/2021-04-15 ) concluded: “For its international reputation, for its self-protection and in its own national self-interest Australia must do a sharp about turn on Apartheid Israel, cease diplomatic support for Apartheid Israel, and cease trade with Apartheid Israel. Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”. Of course Australian MSM and the ABC are not alone in this massive lying by omission. How are your country’s Mainstream media behaving? Please tell everyone you can.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .