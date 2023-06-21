US would let India speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh: John Kirby

National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, has said the US would let the Indian government speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“I think we’d let the Indian Government speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh… We have already made clear our desire to free and fair elections in Bangladesh,” Kirby said while responding to a question at a briefing on the upcoming state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diplomatic sources say regional and the global situation will come up for discussion during the Indian Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

At the media briefing, Kirby said it is “commonplace and consistent” for President Biden to raise concerns over human rights wherever he goes and whatever leaders he is speaking to.

“Human rights are a foundational element of this administration’s foreign policy, and you can certainly expect that the President will – as he always does and as you can do with friends and partners like Prime Minister Modi in India – raise our concerns about that,” he said.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner on June 22, according to the White House.

The visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, said the US government.

The visit will strengthen the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space, White House said.

The leaders will discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties between India and the US, as well as their work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security.

Bd-pratidin English/Tanvir Raihan