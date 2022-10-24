US to support Bangladesh for energy security

The US has promised to support Bangladesh to achieve its energy access goals, which include energy security and production of clean energy.

It also wants to help through the Clean EDGE Asia Initiative, which aims to grow sustainable and secure clean energy markets throughout the Indo-Pacific.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said this in a letter to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on October 13, a foreign ministry statement said yesterday.

The letter was sent a day after Momen wrote to John Kerry, informing Bangladesh’s decision to join Global Methane Pledge, a US and EU-led joint initiative to curb global methane emission.

In the letter, Momen reminded Kerry of the latter’s assurance of supporting Bangladesh with critical technologies to mitigate adverse effects on the productivity in agriculture and livestock sectors.

John Kerry said the US State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources looks forward to establishing a new partnership between Bangladesh’s Power Grid Company and US’ Pacific Northwest Laboratory to improve operations and planning to ensure grid stability and reliability for supporting increased use of renewables.

It also wants to schedule a date to launch new collaboration on carbon capture, utilisation and storage as well as blue hydrogen development with Petrobangla.

John Kerry lauded Bangladesh for its announcement of cancelling 10 new coal power-plants last year and its ambitious climate change adaptation and mitigation initiatives despite being traditionally an insignificant emitter.

Kerry urged Bangladesh to join several US climate initiatives so that Bangladesh can set a positive example for other large emitters and encourage them.