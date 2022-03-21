US sees progress in Rab performance after sanctions  

The United States sees progress in terms of Rapid Action Battalion’s performance in the last three months since it imposed sanctions on the force and seven of its current and former officials.

“We have seen progress in the last three months in what Rab has done,” said US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland after a press meet following the eight US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue at the state guesthouse Padma today.

She said withdrawal of sanctions is a complicated issue but Bangladesh government has raised the issue and presented a document, showing what the government is doing and the plan regarding the improvement of Rab’s activities.

“We will continue to discuss the issue in the coming days,” she said.

During the dialogue, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Victoria Nuland also discussed all aspects of bilateral relations including trade and investment, democracy and human rights, security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.