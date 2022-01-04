US Sanctions on Rab: Will fix if any weaknesses found

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in case of any weaknesses, the government will rectify them in a bid to get the US to reconsider sanctions on Rab and seven of its current and former top officials.

The government previously denied that Rab was behind several hundred extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances after the sanctions were imposed on December 10 last year.

“If we have any weaknesses, we will try to rectify it. We are pretty open to it,” he told journalists at his office yesterday.

“We will see why they [the US] are dissatisfied. Based on the information, we will try to rectify it. If they are dissatisfied because of false information, we will provide the correct information and explain that you are acting on false information. Our assessment is that they will understand us,” he said.

The US have mature, responsible leadership, Momen said, adding that the US will move away from their position once the government provides the information.

The government was also considering appointing a law firm that can work for withdrawal of the US sanctions.

Asked, he said, “When legal process is required, we will involve it.”

In late December, Momen also wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting that they reconsider the sanctions.