US Human rights report: Bangladesh freedom of expression curbed

The US Department of State in a report said Bangladesh constitution provides for freedom of speech, including for the press, but the government sometimes failed to respect this right.

“There are significant limitations on freedom of speech. Many journalists self-censored their criticism of the government due to harassment and fear of reprisal,” said the report titled ‘Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2020’.

The report released recently is an annual documentation of the state of human rights across the world. The report touched on various aspects including denial of fair public trial, arbitrary arrest or detention, torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

The report said the law limits hate speech but does not define clearly what constitutes hate speech, which permits the government broad latitude to interpret it. The government may restrict speech deemed to be against the security of the state; against friendly relations with foreign states; and against public order, decency, or morality; or which constitutes contempt of court, defamation, or incitement to an offence. The law criminalices any criticism of constitutional bodies.

The 2018 Digital Security Act (DSA), passed ostensibly to reduce cybercrime, provides for sentences of up to 10 years’ imprisonment for spreading “propaganda” against the Bangladesh Liberation War, the national anthem, or the national flag, according to the State Department.