US Embassy issues condolence message for Faisal’s family

The US Embassy has extended condolences to the family of Sayed Faisal who was killed in police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, last Wednesday.

“The U.S. Embassy extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Sayed Faisal. We support calls for a thorough and transparent investigation by the District Attorney’s Office,” US Embassy Spokesperson Jeff Ridenour said in a statement today.

A Cambridge police official shot and killed an allegedly armed Faisal on January 4, prompting dozens to protest police brutality and call for transparency at Cambridge City Hall on January 5.