US Asst Secy Noyes in Bangladesh to discuss Rohingya resettlement

US Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes is in Bangladesh to discuss a pilot scheme for a resettlement of a small group of Rohingyas to the US and humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya.

During her five-day visit, she will hold meetings with Prime Minister’s Office Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, high officials of the disaster management ministry and Rohingya Repatriation and Rehabilitation Commissioner (RRRC).

Noyes will also visit the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar and Bhashanchar, foreign ministry officials told this correspondent.

Earlier, the US proposed names of more than 50 Rohingyas for resettlement in the US, which may be discussed during her meetings.

“Nothing is final yet,” an official said.