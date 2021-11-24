UP polls: Rape accused gets AL nomination for chairman post

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League has nominated a rape accused for chairman post in the upcoming union parishad elections to Kola union of Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj.

The rape accused is Mir Liakat Ali. He is currently serving as chairman of the union parishad.

The name of Mir Liakat Ali was found when the names of the ruling party’s chosen candidates were announced on Tuesday for the fourth phase of the ongoing union parishad elections.