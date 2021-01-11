Unworthy of a response: Mayor Taposh says about criticism made by his predecessor

Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday said a person of his stature should not reply to comments made by his predecessor Sayeed Khokon.

The mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) was referring to Khokon’s comment that Taposh lost the eligibility to remain in office by transferring hundreds of crores of taka from the corporation to a bank he owns.

Taposh said Khokon’s comment was of little importance. “If someone says something out of personal grievance, it is improper to reply while holding a responsible post,” he said after placing wreaths before a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital’s Dhanmondi.

At a human chain in front of the High Court on Saturday, Khokon said Taposh’s handling of DSCC funds was a violation of the local government act.Taposh told reporters at the Nagar Bhaban later in the day that Modhumoti Bank, which he owns, is like any other private bank receiving deposits from government institutions as per rules and regulations.

“There is corruption when someone takes bribes, gets commission and… embezzles government money. The allegation being brought is not an objective opinion,” he said.

Khokon’s claim that the DSCC has not been paying some of its employees for months is also baseless, he added.

Former mayor Khokon on Saturday said Taposh was receiving crores in profit from the DSCC money by investing in different organisations while different development projects stalled amid fund shortage.