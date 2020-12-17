Unstoppable Bangladesh: How the country surpassed Pakistan on most indicators

Bangladesh surpassed Pakistan in export earning in 2010, and import payment and GDP per capita in 2018

Bangladesh labour force perticipation rate is bigger than Pakistan and the trend is expected to continue in 2030, according to ILO estimation. However, output per worker is lower than Pakistan, although the increasing trend is faster in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh surpassed Pakistan in life expectancy and infant mortality rate around three decades ago. However, maternal mortality ratio is still higher in Bangladesh. Till 2017, the country was closing the gap and soon Bangladesh may outperform Pakistan in this indicator too.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have higher average years of schooling. Moreover, income distribution is relatively equal in Bangladesh.