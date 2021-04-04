Uncertainty overshadows achievements

There were records set in various disciplines while sprint king and queen consolidated their thrones on the third day of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games yesterday, but all the joy and thrill were overshadowed by the impending restrictions on proceedings following a government declaration of nationwide lockdown.

High-placed officials of the government yesterday declared that a nationwide seven-day lockdown will come into effect from Monday, with a possibility of extension. The details of the lockdown, which are expected to be released through a circular today, will see movement of people across the country restricted to a great extent, putting serious question marks over the fate of the Games, which got underway on Thursday amid enthusiasm as well as anxiety.

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is awaiting the government circular before coming to a decision.

“Once we get the circular, we will have a clear understanding as per the extent of lockdown,” Bashir Ahmed Mamun, the chairman of steering committee of the Games, said in a video message to media.

“Most of the body-contact events will be finished by April 4. We will decide on the remaining events after consultation among ourselves and with directives from the health ministry. For now, the events are on as scheduled till April 4,” the message added.

Ismail, Shirin continue dominance

The king and queen of track continued their long dominance in the national circuit as Ismail Hossain and Shirin Akter – both Bangladesh Navy athletes — comfortably clinched the titles of men’s and women’s 10m sprint at the Bangabandhu National Stadium’s athletics track.

Ismail clocked 10.50 seconds to grab the gold – his fourth title at the national level – beating teammate Abdur Rouf by 0.10 seconds. The Navy athlete, who won a silver medal in long jump event during the last Bangladesh Games back in 2013, was happy to add another gold to his cabinet.

“I’m satisfied with my performance during this pandemic. There was less preparation so the timing was not good, but I’m happy to win the gold,” Ismail said, whose timing in the last national event was 10.20 seconds.

Shirin, who finished second in the same event in 2013, was happy to extend her dominance with a 12th gold medal. “I have won a consecutive 12 gold medals in this event in the country, which is a record. Furthermore, this is my first gold in the Bangladesh Games hence it is special.”

Meanwhile, Masud Khan of Navy declared his retirement after retaining his gold medal in men’s 110m hurdles. Tamanna Akter of the same team won the women’s hurdles event in 14.50 seconds.

Three records in pool

There were three new national records set at the Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the first day of swimming events.

Jewel set a new record in 200m backstroke, clocking 16.12 seconds to beat his previous record by 0.01 seconds. “The gold was more important to me than the record. I’m happy to have started on a positive note,” said the national champion.

Meanwhile, Nahid broke his own 100m butterfly record in men’s event by 0.11 seconds with a 56.71 second dash while Sonia bettered the women’s 100m butterfly record by 1. 83 seconds with a timing of 1 minute 7.12 seconds.

There were five new records, too, in cycling events on the day.