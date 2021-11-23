‘UN wants to follow RMG’s example to improve work environment in industries’

The United Nations wants to work with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to improve the working environment of the industries in the country.

Tuomo Poutiainen, country director of International Labour Organization (ILO), Bangladesh, said this in a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin today.

Bangladesh’s ready-made garment sector has become one of the safest industries in the world through reforms. The United Nations wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry, Poutiainen said.

That goal requires the involvement of the private sector and that is why the United Nations is keen to work with the country’s top business body, the FBCCI, he said.

He also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market.

The ILO country director also thanked the FBCCI president for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee.

Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin welcomed the initiative taken by the United Nations through the ILO.

He said 108 committees have already been formed under the initiative of FBCCI and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) who will initially inspect 500 factories.

The FBCCI experts would give their views on the matter after reviewing the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added.