UN secretary-general condoles death of 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep shock at the death of three peacekeepers from Bangladesh following the detonation of an explosive ordnance against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic.

“The secretary-general is deeply saddened,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, said in a statement on Wednesday.

One peacekeeper remains in critical condition.

The secretary-general expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and the people of Bangladesh. “He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The secretary-general recalled that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

Guterres called upon the Central African authorities to lift the restriction on night flights that negatively impacts the safety and security of peacekeepers who take considerable risks daily to support national authorities.

He reaffirmed the solidarity of the UN with the people and government of the Central African Republic.