UN recognises Dhaka’s enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo

UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo today said the UN and its all the agencies recognise the enormous investment that the government of Bangladesh has made in building Bhasan Char for Rohingya relocation.

“That’s obviously a sign of the search for solutions in managing the situation,” she told reporters after attending a programme marking the International Volunteer Day.

The UNRC said the ultimate solution to the Rohingya crisis, of course, lies in Myanmar and it is Myanmar’s responsibility to create conducive conditions for return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

She said all the UN agencies recognise the generosity of Bangladesh in hosting Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar.

“It’s a difficult situation.”

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar, and majority of them entered Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns against Rohingyas by the Myanmar security forces.

In the face of growing concerns over the extreme congestion in the camps of Cox’s Bazar and to avert any risk of death due to landslides and other unwarranted incidents, the government has decided to relocate, in phases, 1,00,000 Rohingyas to Bhashan Char.

The government invested more than US$ 350.00 million to develop the 13,000-acre island with all modern amenities, year-round fresh water, beautiful lake and proper infrastructure and enhanced facilities.