UN for meaningful political dialogues in Bangladesh

The United Nations has called upon the stakeholders in Bangladeshi political sphere to engage in meaningful dialogues for a positive outcome.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres came up with the remark during a press conference held at UN headquarters in New York yesterday.

In response to a query regarding his observations on the general elections in Bangladesh held on December 30 last year amid allegations of vote rigging, intimidation and crackdown on opposition, the UN secretary-general said that “it is obvious that the elections were not perfect”.

“We encourage the different areas of the Bangladeshi political sphere to engage in meaningful forms of dialogue in order for the political life in Bangladesh to be as positive as possible,” he said.

Asked whether the UN was willing to send any envoy or any special team to Bangladesh to investigate the allegations of polls irregularities, Antonio said, “We have not the right to do investigations like that unless we’re mandated for that.”

“Bangladesh is a very important partner for the United Nations in relation to the Rohingya refugees,” he said, adding “we are extremely grateful to Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting so many Rohingya refugees in the extremely difficult circumstances that exist and taking into account the problems and the difficulties of the Bangladeshi development in itself.”