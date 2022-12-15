 U.S. Ambassador Hosts Reception for Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Shows Appreciation for Their Work

“Journalists play a critical role every day in strengthening democratic institutions by informing their fellow citizens of the events in their countries. This role is more important now than ever.” – Ambassador Haas

DHAKA, December 14, 2022: U.S. Ambassador Peter Haas hosted a reception at his residence for the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh on the evening of Wednesday evening. He explained that he wanted to show his gratitude for the work that the diplomatic correspondents perform in Bangladesh.

“Yours is a noble profession, and increasingly, around the world, it is a difficult and dangerous one,” the Ambassador Haas told the members. “Journalists play a critical role every in strengthening democratic institutions by informing their fellow citizens of the events happening in their countries. This role is more important now than ever.”

The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (“DCAB”) is a professional forum of 37 correspondents from various local media outlets who report on foreign policy, international security, trade, and development issues.