Two murder cases: Government pardon for Haris and Anis too

Haris and Josef sentenced for killing Abu Morshed

Dhaka University student Abu Morshed on 25 September 1995 was attacked on the premises of Dhaka’s judge court. He had gone that day to appear in court in a murder case. He was shot in front of Dhaka’s Bar Council building. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died after 7 days on 2 October.

Morshed’s father, lawyer Azizullah Bhuiyan, filed a case in this regard with the Kotwali police station. The police submitted charge sheet against right persons including Haris Ahmed and Tofail Ahmed Josef in this case in 11 April 1997 during the Awami League government tenure. Two others were named in a supplementary charge sheet the next year. On 4 October 1999, trial against these 10 accused began. On 10 August 2003, the case was sent to Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-4.

Records show that during the hearing the defence claimed that the Morshed had been accused in the Babu murder case in Mohammedpur. Josef and others were witnesses in that case. They claimed they had been made accused in the Morshed murder as part of enmity against them.

However, on his death bed, on 27 September 1995, Morshed had made a deposition to the magistrate. He said that Haris, Mamun, Munna, Paris and Shaheen had surrounded him at the Dhaka Bar Council gate. Josef and Mamun shot him. On 3 March 2004, the court passed its verdict in this case, sentencing Josef and Tariq Saif alias Mamun to death. Haris Ahmed, Islam alias Munna, Ashanuzzaman alias Paris and Shaheen were sentenced to life imprisonment. Shoheb, Badal and Faruk were acquitted. Anis Ahmed was not accused in this case.

The court verdict declared that the accused had been sentenced on the basis of all evidence including the statement of the victim on his death bed.

Haris Ahmed did not appeal against this case. Yet the 28 March 2019 circular of the home ministry even pardoned him from this sentence.

When asked about the matter, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo over mobile phone on Monday night, “I know nothing about them (Haris Ahmed and Anis Ahmed) being pardoned. I cannot say anything without knowing about it.” However, he did say, “One person did appeal to us to be pardoned from life-term. I cannot remember his name. The honorable president granted the appeal. Another declared himself a mental patient. The honorable president said he could go abroad for treatment. That is all I remember.”

As to whether a fugitive criminal can get legal rights, the home minister said, “A fugitive criminal does not get any legal rights. He will have to surrender to get legal rights.”