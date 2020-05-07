Two more journos arrested in Barguna under Digital Security Act

Two journalists in Barguna have been arrested in connection with a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The arrestees are Suman Shikder, Barguna correspondent of private news channel News24 TV and online news portal Bangla Tribune; and Mir Jamal, Barguna correspondent of online news portal banglanews24.com.

Another person named Ramij Zaber Tinku was also arrested in the case, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

The arrests were made last night following a case filed under Digital Security Act by a woman, Lamia, said Abir Hossain Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Barguna Sadar Police Station.

Apart from the three arrestees, four more persons – Asad Sabuj, Rabbi, Sagir Hossain and Rubel were named accused in the case, the OC said.

He added that the accused allegedly spread rumours against the woman and her mother via a YouTube channel.

Police are trying to arrest the other accused in the case.