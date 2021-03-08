Two Indian Navy ships to visit Mongla port to celebrate Mujib Borsho

Two Indian naval ships – INS Kulish and INS – will visit port of Mongla till 10 March from Monday to celebrate “Mujibo Borsho” and 50 Years of Bangladesh’s independence, reports UNB.
This is the first visit by Indian naval ships to Mongla after the independence.
The visit will boost the strong and flourishing ties between Indian and Bangladesh Navies, said the Indian high commission in Dhaka on Monday.
The last time it happened 50 years ago when on 09/10 Dec 1971, the two gunboats Padma and Palash, jointly manned by Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini personnel, in a covert operation sailed up the Pusur river attacking various Pakistani installations at the port.
To signify the importance that Indian Navy accords to its fraternal relationship with Bangladesh Navy, other than two ships, Cmde Mahadevu Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh is embarked onboard INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel.
Along with main gun and anti-aircraft guns, the ship also carries an integral Alouette helicopter.
The second ship, INS Kulish is also indigenously built for anti-surface warfare operations.
The ship is commanded by Cdr Sanjeev Agnihotri and is armed with surface to surface missiles, main gun, anti-aircraft guns and missiles. It is also capable of operating helicopters.
During the visit, the senior officers from the Indian side will be paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara.
They will also lay wreaths at the grave of Bir Shrestho Ruhul Amin who sacrificed his life while fighting onboard the gunboat Palash at Mongla on 10 December 1971.
The Indian ships will also honour Bangladesh Navy veterans of the liberation war, during onboard reception and gift Bangladesh Navy items of historical value for displaying at the Armed forces Museum.
There will also be professional discussions with Bangladesh Navy and courtesy calls on senior officers at Mongla and Khulna.
Both navies will also have friendly sports fixtures and visits to each other’s ships. While departing on 10 March, both navies will conduct a joint passage exercise.