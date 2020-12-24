Two female BCL leaders allegedly beat up junior leader in DU

A Dhaka University student and leader of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chattra League has allegedly been mercilessly beaten by two senior female leaders of the organisation.
Victim Falguni Das is a joint secretary general of BCL’s Ruqayyah Hall unit of DU.
Falguni alleged that BCL central unit’s joint secretary Benjir Hossain and Shamsun Nahar Hall unit’s general secretary Jiasmin Shanta beat her up at DU’s law faculty area and Bangabandhu Tower area on Monday midnight.
The duo also snatched her mobile phone, alleged Falguni.
Two accused leaders, however, said they just ‘castigated’ Falguni.
Falguni alleged that two boys abetted Benjir and Jiasmin in beating.
Falguni said she sustained injury at arms, legs and head.
She alleged that university unit BCL leader Shah Jalal, who is a follower of Benjir, snatched her mobile.
“On information, the university’s proctorial team and police rescued me. I later took primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” Falguni added.
Falguni said she had already informed the matter to the BCL president and secretary.
I will take legal action if BCL does not take any action regarding the matter, Falguni said.
Accused Benjir Hossain told journalists that they ‘reprimanded’ Falguni as she showed ‘disrespect’ to them.
She also claimed there had been some ‘misunderstanding’ and they ‘resolved’ the matter.
BCL’s central president Al Nahean Khan Joy told Prothom Alo, “We’ve heard about the incident. We’ll look into the allegations and take disciplinary action if found true.”