Two errant MPs and the national parliament

It is the responsibility of the government to verify the allegations of illegal land occupation, corruption and drug trade against a dozen of lawmakers made by the BNP MP GM Siraj in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). But the activities of two lawmakers raised questions among people about the eligibility of their positions.

The two lawmakers are Laxmipur-2 independent MP Shahid Islam alias Papul and Shaheen Chakladar, an Awami League MP from Jashore-6 constituency. MP Shahid Islam has been jailed in Kuwait for bribery and also faces charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The court sentenced him to four years in prison and fined him Tk 530 million. Another case of money laundering is pending. It is to be noted that this is the first case of a Bangladeshi MP being convicted in a foreign court. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said it was a great shame for the country.