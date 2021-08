The accident occurred on Thursday when Rakib and Muktar were on their way to Dhaka from Kushtia.

Eye-witnesses said that the bike crashed into the under-construction flyover at a high speed. Both the riders lost balance and fell from the two-wheeler. Unfortunately, they came under the wheels of the bus and died.

Sub-inspector Atiqul of Pangsha Highway Police Station said the duo died on the spot. “Their bodies have been handed over to their family members,” he said.