Turnover at Dhaka bourse continues to fall

The turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to fall for the fourth conductive day despite the rise of the index as the investors preferred waiting for the half-yearly disclosure of the listed companies.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, edged up 13 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,032 today.

But, the turnover, an important indicator of the market, fell 8 per cent to Tk 1,117 crore at the DSE.

In the last four days, the turnover of the DSE has ascended from Tk 1,735 crore to Tk 1,117 crore.

At the DSE, 164 stocks advanced, 162 fell and 53 remained the same.

BD Thai Food continued to top the gainers’ list for the last two days that up 10 per cent followed by Square Textiles, Matin Spinning, Union Insurance and Queen South Textiles.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd was the top trading stock that traded 86 crore followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Fortune Shoes, Square Textiles and British American Tobacco.

Prime Islami Life Insurance slipped mostly that down 5.47 per cent followed by Desh Garments, Far Chemical Industries, Apex Foods, and Bangladesh National Insurance.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the bourse of the port city, was up 83 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 20,635.

Among 295 traded stocks, 146 up, 118 down and 31 remained unchanged.