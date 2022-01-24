Transgender beauty vlogger held captive, abused: Rab arrest 3

Rab arrested three persons, including a woman, in a case filed over holding transgender beauty vlogger Saad Mua captive and blackmailing, abusing her.

The prime accused was identified as Ishtiaq Amin Fuad. The two others include a woman who introduced herself as a radio jockey, a SMS sent from Rab’s Legal and Media wing, says.

They were arrested from Dhaka’s Mohakhali and Farmgate areas.

Rab will hold a press conference later in the day.

Following the incident, Saad field a case with Bhatara Police Station on Friday.

In her police complaint, Saad claimed that the man and the woman, whom she met on January 10 at a restaurant in Bashundhara area, later invited her to their house for lunch.

When she went to their house, the accused allegedly held her captive, snatched her bag and cellphone, and also tortured her.

Saad posted the photos of the two accused and narrated her ordeal on her Facebook page. She identified the woman as Saima Sikder Nira, a student of Daffodil International University, and the man as Ishtiaq Fuad, a former Air Force official and a student of North South University.

Saad also wrote that the two accused “were in touch with another man named Rafat Bin Nur on walkie-talkie and their intention was to sell me.”

Saad Mua is a popular vlogger for her videos on beauty care, including makeup tutorials.