Transfer foreign reserves from the US, seeks petition

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the government to transfer Bangladesh’s foreign reserves from the United States (USA) to safe countries.

Md Mahmudul Hasan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC yesterday requesting it to order the government to secure the country’s foreign reserve, most of which is kept in the Federal Reserve Bank of the USA, and to convert sufficient reserves into gold, diamond, and other precious metals.

According to article 32 of the constitution, which deals with “right to life” of the people of Bangladesh, the petitioner said if US, which is hostile to Bangladesh, freezes the foreign reserve of Bangladesh, country will not be able to import foods and life-saving materials, and the people will not get access to necessary foods and amenities for which their life will be at risk.

“Bangladesh has been the victim of the grievance of the USA,” he said.

He also mentioned that on December 10, 2021, the USA imposed sanctions on the elite force of Bangladesh–Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some of its prominent officials. Despite some controversies, the RAB has long contribution to maintain the law and order of Bangladesh and also to minimise the drugs and human trafficking related crimes in Bangladesh.

The US Department of State represented by the Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on May 24 announced the new visa policy which is more dangerous than sanctions for Bangladesh, the lawyer said in the petition.

He also prayed to the HC to ask the foreign ministry to appoint only those as diplomatic officials in foreign embassies and high commissions who have bachelor’s and master’s degrees in “international relations” courses, saying that without qualified diplomates, Bangladesh is failing to tackle the international conspiracy.

Petitioner Mahmudul told The Daily Star that the HC may hold hearing of the writ petition within few weeks.