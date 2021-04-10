Trader’s body recovered from local AL leader’s house in Gaibandha

Police detained a local Awami League leader in connection with the recovery of a body of a local businessman at the former’s residence in Gaibandha today.

The detainee was identified as Masud Rana, deputy office secretary of Gaibandha district unit of AL, reports our Bogura correspondent quoting police.

The body of the trader, Hasan Ali (45) — a resident of Thanapara area of Gaibandha town — was recovered from a bathroom in Masud Rana’s house.

Hasan owned a shoe store in the town.

Mahfuzar Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station, said they have recovered the body after being informed and sent it to Gaibandha General Hospital for autopsy.

Police said, family claims Masud Rana killed Hasan Ali as he could not pay off some loans in time.

After the claim, police detained Masud Rana, said the OC.

Family members are preparing to file a case in this regard, OC Mahfuzar said.