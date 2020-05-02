Trade through Benapole port resumes after one month

Export and import activities through Benapole land port resumed on Thursday afternoon after a month-long pause following the coronavirus outbreak, reports UNB.
“Four trucks full of jute seeds entered Bangladesh in the afternoon,” said Motiar Rahman, director of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
Indian trucks will enter the no-man’s land area from where Bangladeshi labourers and truck drivers will unload and load the goods, Motiar added.
He also said the export from Bangladesh will begin as well with daily essential, urgent and perishable goods first and later other goods will be exported.
According to port sources, about 2,214 Indian trucks loaded with various goods are waiting in the Indian side to enter Bangladesh.
Sources said all the people involved in export and import activities at the port will be provided with hand gloves, masks, hand sanitizer or soaps.