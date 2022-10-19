Tourists leaving Bandarban amid anti-militant drive

Tourists have started leaving Bandarban amid ongoing drives against militants and criminals today, a day after local administration imposed a temporary ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas from this (October 18, 2022) morning.

The administration has also discouraged tourists to travel to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas amid security operations of the joint forces in the bordering areas of Ruma and Rowangchhari.

The military was joined by the members of the Rapid Action Battalion in the drive as the security officials were conducting extensive searches in the surrounding villages.

Military helicopters of the security forces were also patrolling the areas.

This morning, tourists-carrying vehicles heading for Thanchi had been sent back to Bandarban Sadar upazila from Milanchari Police Outpost, said Md Kamal Hossain, general secretary of Bandarban Micro-jeep-Mahendra Owner’s Cooperative Association.

The tourists are only allowed to visit Meghla and Nilachal Tourism spots in the hilly town, he said.

Most of the hotels were vacant and bookings have been cancelled after the ban, said the hotel owners in Bandarban.

Authorities of the Hotel Hilton and the Hotel Hill View said those who came to stay this morning have cancelled their plans and some headed toward Cox’s Bazar.

A group of 70 people this morning were supposed to check-in at the Sairu Hill Resort at Thanchi, but they could not reach as the Thanchi road was blocked, Mir Atiqur Rahman, deputy manager of the luxury residential complex, told UNB.

“A group of 40 people also checked out in the morning, so the resort is empty now,” he said.

Md Tariqul Islam, superintendent of police in Bandarban, said the movement of the tourists was being prohibited or discouraged by the orders of the higher authorities.