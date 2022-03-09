Tk 2000cr laundered: Khandaker Mosharraf’s brother arrested

Faridpur police today arrested Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, brother of former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, in an over Tk 2,000 crore money laundering case.

Police arrested him around 2:00am from a house at Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area, said MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station in Faridpur.

“We arrested Mohtesam as a court issued an arrest warrant against him last year,” he said.

The name of the Babar, former chairman of Faridpur Sadar upazila, came after CID in 2020 arrested former Faridpur Awami League leader Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel, who amassed Tk 2,535.11 crore beyond their known sources of income.

CID said the two brothers did it under the shelter and assistance of Babar, the vice-president of Awami League’s district unit and seven others.

Several accused, including the two brothers, in the case CID filed with Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station on June 26, 2020, mentioned names of Babar and five others in their confessional statements to magistrates, court sources said earlier.

In March last year, CID pressed charges against Babar, the two brothers and seven others for siphoning off the money abroad.

The other accused are Khandaker Mosharraf’s assistant personal secretary and former convener of Faridpur district Jubo League AHM Fuad, former Faridpur town Jubo League president Khandakar Nazmul Islam Levi, former general secretary of Faridpur town unit Jubo League Ashiqur Rahman Farhan, General Secretaryof Faridpur District Swechchhasebak League Fahad bin Wazed Fahin alias Fahim, former joint convener of Faridpur town Jubo League Kamrul Hasan David, district Jubo League joint convener Mohammad Ali Minar, and Faridpur town Jubo League joint convenor Tariqul Islam alias Nasim.

A Dhaka court in September 30 last year accepted charges against 10 people, including Babar and issued an arrest warrant against him.