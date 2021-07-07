Tk 170b undisclosed money whitened in the outgoing fiscal

A scope was given to whiten cash, bank deposits and money invested in the share market and the savings certificates by paying 10 per cent in taxes.

Besides, money invested in the land and apartments was allowed to whiten by paying fixed amount of taxes.

According to the NBR sources, 11,859 taxpayers submitted their returns till June this year. 60 per cent of them legalised undisclosed money in form of cash.

More than 4,500 taxpayers whitened money by purchasing land and apartments.