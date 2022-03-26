Tipu murder: Intra-party feud could be reason

Political feuds within the party could be a reason behind the murder of Jahidul Islam Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League, said party activists and family members.

Rivalry over establishing supremacy in Motijheel might also be one of the reasons for the murder, they added.

Tipu’s wife Farhana Islam Doly, also the councillor of wards 1, 11, 12 (Motijheel area) of Dhaka South City Corporation, filed a case with Shahjahanpur Police Station in connection with Thursday’s murder.

In the case statement, she mentioned that her husband had been the general secretary of Motijheel AL for 10 years and had developed rivalries with some party men in these years.

Around four to five days ago, an unidentified man called Tipu and threatened to kill him, she added.

She also said that unidentified assailants opened fire on Tipu indiscriminately as part of the murder plan.

Speaking to journalists at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, AL activists said Tipu, 55, became a victim of political vengeance.

A local Swechchhasebak League leader, seeking anonymity, told The Daily Star, “Tipu was killed by his rivals over establishing supremacy in Motijheel.”

Several other local ruling partyleaders said multiple AL factions try to establish supremacy in Motijheel area to take control of tenders at different government offices.

Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner (Motijheel division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said neither Tipu nor Doly informed police about the murder threat.

The caller phoned Tipu once and then switched off the phone, he added.

About political feuds, he said, “Anyone involved in politics may have rivals, but in this case, we are yet to get any such hint.”

Police were scrutinising CCTV footage collected from near the shooting spot, he said, adding that they were yet to identify the killers.

Khandaker Al Moin, director (legal and media wing) of Rab, said they got some evidence and possible motives behind the murder.

Rab was scrutinising the clues and the CCTV footage and was hopeful of finding the reason for the murder soon, he added.

Tipu was accused in a case filed over the murder of Riazul Haque Khan Milky, a leader of Dhaka City Jubo League (south), in 2013.

Police did not name him in the charge sheet even though Milky’s relatives and some AL activists accused him, among others, of the murder.

Tipu was later relieved of the post of Motijheel AL general secretary.

Though he was removed from his post, Tipu was a influential politician and led a faction. He served as member of the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College for five terms. He also owned Grand Sultan restaurant at Motijheel kitchen market, said local party men.

At 10:15pm on Thursday, Tipu was returning home at Khilgaon Bagichha by his microbus from the restaurant. As the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam, unidentified assailants fired shots at it.

Tipu, his driver Monir Hossain Munna, 34, and rickshaw passenger Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, were hit by bullets.

The three were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Tipu and Prity dead.

Seven bullets were recovered from his body during an autopsy, hospital sources said.

Meraj, 55, and Abul Kalam, 60, who were accompanying Tipu in the microbus, escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Tipu and Prity were handed to their families after autopsies at the Dhaka Medical College morgue yesterday.

Tipu’s namaz-e-janaza was held at Motijheel AGB Colony after Juma prayers and the body was taken to Feni for burial.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said the killers of Tipu and Prity would be brought to justice.

The government has asked the authorities concerned to take actions against those responsible for the killings, he told reporters at his city residence last evening.