Tigers to begin second phase of training from tomorrow

Bangladesh team are going to start the second phase of their training inside the bio-secure bubble from tomorrow, BCB chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury informed.

26 of the 27 cricketers who had been tested on September 22 had returned negative for Covid-19 with Abu Jayed Rahi the only one to have been tested positive for the virus. Tests were conducted again today and following results tomorrow, the players will once again enter the bubble.

The Tigers had been gearing up for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka but the tour was called off as the concerned boards failed to agree on the quarantine protocols. A 27-member preliminary squad had returned to group training last Sunday after a long hiatus with the BCB creating a bio-secure bubble for the players and staff involved in the camp ahead of their potential tour of Sri Lanka.

“The second phase of the training will begin from tomorrow. The national team players and the U-19 squad were tested today for coronavirus. Depending on the results, from tomorrow the national team will start their training and bio-secure bubble from Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon while the U-19s will be staying at BKSP,” Debashish said in a BCB press release.

The BCB chief Physician also informed that the bubbles of the training camps, gym, hotel rooms and transportations will be secured by the BCB with the help of the health ministry, hotel management and BKSP.